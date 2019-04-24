close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Body found

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

SIALKOT: An unidentified body of a woman was found on the bank of a canal on Tuesday. The body of a 25-year-old woman was lying on the bank of a canal near

village Kotli Bawa. It carried torture marks on different parts. Police took the body in its custody and started investigation.

MAN INJURED: A man sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded at a tea shop on Tuesday. The incident took place at the shop near Talaab Sheikh Maula Bakhash and Atique sustained injuries. The police are investigating.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan