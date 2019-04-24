Body found

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: An unidentified body of a woman was found on the bank of a canal on Tuesday. The body of a 25-year-old woman was lying on the bank of a canal near
village Kotli Bawa. It carried torture marks on different parts. Police took the body in its custody and started investigation.
MAN INJURED: A man sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded at a tea shop on Tuesday. The incident took place at the shop near Talaab Sheikh Maula Bakhash and Atique sustained injuries. The police are investigating.
