Body found

SIALKOT: An unidentified body of a woman was found on the bank of a canal on Tuesday. The body of a 25-year-old woman was lying on the bank of a canal near

village Kotli Bawa. It carried torture marks on different parts. Police took the body in its custody and started investigation.

MAN INJURED: A man sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded at a tea shop on Tuesday. The incident took place at the shop near Talaab Sheikh Maula Bakhash and Atique sustained injuries. The police are investigating.