World should unite against monster of terrorism, says Malik

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and PPP’s senior leader Senator A Rehman Malik on Tuesday extended his condolences to the people of Sri Lanka for the lives lost during the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks which hit parts of Sri Lanka.

He visited Sri Lanka’s High Commission in Islamabad wherein he met High Commissioner Noordeen Mohamed Shahied and expressed great grief on killing of nearly 290 innocent people. Senator Rehman Malik said he expressed his and his party – PPP leadership -- heartfelt sympathies with the people and government of Sri Lanka. He also wrote a message in the condolence book at the Commission and observed a minute of silence alongside the High Commissioner in honour of the victims of the attack.

Talking to media after the condolences, Rehman Malik said, “We are shocked and grieved on this tragic national tragedy of Sri Lanka,” adding the people of Pakistan stand fully with the people of Sri Lanka. He said that attacks looked to be even bigger conspiracy than what is looking on ground. He said a series of attacks on same day that jolted the whole country are mind-blowing. He said, “I offer my deep sorrow and sympathies to the victim families.” He said that it is the time for the world to be further united against the monster of terrorism.

Rehman Malik said that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather to support the Sri Lankans in these difficult moments was scattering salt on their wounds by starting blame game over the terrorist attacks. He said it is no more secret that PM Modi is abetting terrorists and is member of a terrorists organisation RSS. He urged that India should announce its dissociation from Tamil Tigers which it had been abetting. “Indian Prime Minister Modi through his war doctrine is trying to set a violent path to become SHO of the region, who doesn’t know that what role India played in engineering the terrorism in Sri Lanka wherein the Tamils Tigers were fully supported financially, morally and militarily,” he said. He said that India perhaps could not digest the peace in Sri Lanka and now it looks that India is showing its capability in terms of terrorism in Sri Lanka on Christians.

He said that RSS is on record that they will not allow other religions in India to make Akhand Bharat and India has already started elimination of other ethnic groups. “I foresee the act of India in this act of terrorism to energise the old friends Tamil,” he said.

He said that he was shocked to see a message on Social Media Twitter where RSS had declared Narendra Modi as their prophet hurting the religious sentiments of other religions who believe in true prophethood.

Rehman Malik further said that he in his articles had assessed that South Asia will be the next target of terrorists and he has also warned the government of Pakistan to take all necessary measures as before or after the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China any unwanted incident like Ormara attack can take place as whenever Pakistani high ups visits China; such incidents take place.

He said that he as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior has asked for briefing on National Action Plan (NAP) and in few weeks the committee will call a meeting on NAP.