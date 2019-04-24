Protest against sacking of daily wagers

BAHAWALPUR: Mepco Hydro Electric Power Union Liaqatpur Div Rahim Yar Khan circle Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the sacking of daily wagers outside the Mepco Liaqatpur division office.

The protesters raised slogans against their sacking and demanded their immediate restoration.

WORLD BOOK, COPYRIGHT DAY MARKED: The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Department of Library and Information Science in collaboration with Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Library celebrated ‘World Book and Copyright Day’ at Baghdad ul jaded Campus.

The event was held on the direction of Engr Prof Dr Aamir Ijaz, Vice Chancellor. World Book & Copyright Day is a yearly event that was organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to promote reading, publishing and copyright. The main objective of celebrating the event is to motivate students and faculty members to discover the pleasures of books, promote reading culture in society, and to float awareness about copyrights. On the occasion, Prof Dr Mamuna Ghani, Dean Faculty of Arts said that these types of activities gave students the opportunity to highlight their constructive abilities. Prof Dr Rubina Bhatti, Chairperson, Department of Library and Information Science stressed on the need to celebrate the day by librarians at their respective institutions in order to highlight the importance of book reading and copyright among students and library users.