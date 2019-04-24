AC given 15 days to resolve overseas Pakistani’s land illegal possession

JHANG: District Collector/Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaukat Ali Tuesday gave 15 days to the assistant commissioner (AC) of Ahmedpur Sial to decide an illegal possession of a piece of land.

The DC took a notice of the complaint of an overseas Pakistani when the plea was forwarded to him by the offices of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Punjab Chief Minister for immediate solution of the issue. Complainant Ali Aftab Sial, also a US citizen, said the PM was determined the government would ensure protection to properties of Overseas Pakistanis but the ground reality was otherwise. He alleged he had filed a complaint with the Jhang DC about illegal possession on his 7.2 kanals urban land at Ahmedpur Sial three months ago but nothing was done as local revenue and municipality officials were allegedly involved in the illegal possession on the land. Sial said he personally visited the Jhang DC office and later he went back to the USA for his eye treatment. Sial said last year when he came back to Pakistan, he found buildings on his land. When contacted, the DC said the ADC (Revenue) had been directed to get a progress report from the AC within 15 days. The same would also be discussed in the next meeting of Overseas Pakistani Grievances Redressal Committee of the district, he added.