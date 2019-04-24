Child abducted for ransom found dead

SARGODHA: A 10-year-old child, who was abducted for ransom, was found dead in Kirana police jurisdiction. According to police, some unidentified persons had kidnapped Bilal, son of Muhammad Gulab, from Chak 31/SB some three days ago. After the parents’ inability to pay ransom, the accused slaughtered the child with a sharp-edged weapon and threw his body into nearby fields. The police have recovered and shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Man shot dead over enmity: A man was shot dead while his two daughters received bullet injuries over an old enmity in Bhalwal police limits. Police said that Muhammad Shahbaz, resident of village Bheki Khurd, tehsil Bhalwal, had an enmity with Muhammad Riaz over a murder case. Accused Shahbaz along with his five accomplices entered the house of Riaz and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Riaz died on the spot while his daughters Asifa Noureen (19) and Nasreen Bibi (21) suffered injuries. The accused managed to escape from the spot. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. On the report of deceased widow Sakeena Bibi, the police have registered a case.