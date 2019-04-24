800 Nishtar doctors unpaid for one month

MULTAN: Doctors of Nishtar Medical University and Hospital are worried about their salaries as the Punjab government could not transfer quarterly salary budget to the varsity account. Reportedly, some 800 doctors were not paid salary of one month owing to unavailability of salary budget. Talking to reporters, Pakistan Medical Association president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said the Punjab Finance Department had not yet transferred half quarter salaries budget which would result in non-payment of salaries to doctors for three months. He said the Punjab Health Department had directed the varsity administration to release salaries from Personal Ledger Account but the administration was also facing issue of funds shortage. When contacted, the varsity administration said the Punjab Secretary Health was intimated about the situation on April 6 and the Health Department was directed to pay salaries from the varsity account, but nothing was materialised. He said a PMA delegation met varsity Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha and asked him to release the salaries of the doctors. The PMA team urged the VC to resolve problems of burn hospital doctors and administration. The delegation also apprised the VC about shortage of house officers. The VC assured quick implementation on demands.