Polio virus attacks two more children

PESHAWAR: As two new polio cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday as the Monday’s rumours about alleged reaction of polio vaccine to children prompted many parents to disallow the administration of polio drops to their kids in the provincial capital and other parts of the province.

The two new polio cases were reported from North Waziristan and Bannu. Both the children had not received polio vaccine. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said that more than 40,000 children were taken to different hospitals of the province on Monday, due to rumours spread by certain elements opposing the polio vaccination.

He said over 25,000 children were brought to hospitals in Peshawar due to the panic. The minister said 12 people were arrested while cases lodged against others for spreading rumours against polio vaccine.

He praised the doctors and health workers for handling the emergency.

Also, the Peshawar police arrested one Nazar Mohammad, a resident of Mashokhel village, in the suburbs of Peshawar who allegedly was behind a fake video recorded in a hospital. According to Health Department officials in Peshawar, an organised campaign was launched based on rumours against polio vaccination in Peshawar. It spread to other districts through the social media. “There might be some shortcomings in the planning and execution of vaccination and I can’t rule out human errors committed by the polio workers but a well-planned campaign was launched on Monday that caused a huge loss to the polio programme,” said a senior official.

Pleading anonymity, he said a 10-member inquiry committee announced by the government had found nothing wrong with the vaccine. There were reports that the government had postponed campaign in the affected areas but it was not true and polio workers were seen going door-to-door in their respective areas to administer polio drops to children. However, polio workers and Health Department officials confirmed to The News that the Monday’s incidents had affected the immunisation efforts.

“There is a visible change in behaviour of the parents today. Even most of the educated parents avoided to talk to us and refused to get children vaccinated today. Everybody referred to the Monday’s reports, saying thousands of children were hospitalised after receiving polio vaccines,” remarked a female polio worker in the Peshawar cantonment. Requesting not to be named, she said that she had been working for years and had never faced so many refusals. “Our bosses had advised us not to stress the people and avoid arguing with parents who refused vaccine to their children,” said the polio worker. The government launched a three-day anti-polio drive on Monday. During the campaign children aged under 10 years of age were supposed to be vaccinated against polio.

Dr Ayub Rose, Director General Provincial Health Services Academy Peshawar, said over 10,000 children were brought to HMC, KTH LRH, MMC, RMI, NWGH and DHQs but not a single child was found with vaccine reaction. In many villages, clerics simultaneously started announcements from loudspeakers of mosques to take children to hospitals to prevent deaths from polio. Also, several officials noted that Rescu1122 acted faster than Maulvis and started rushing the children to hospitals in the provincial capital and other cities. “The officials of this important rescue service must be questioned for their irresponsible response to the issue on Monday. In many places in Peshawar, they asked the healthy children to come to the ambulance so they can shift them to hospitals,” said a senior official of the KP Health Department. “And after the rescue service, irresponsible media channels did the rest of the job.” “A difficult uphill task is ahead. Pakistan Paediatric Association is planning to combat this issue through ongoing education awareness supporting parents and families and guiding health workers soon after Ramazan through a consortium of vaccinology taking all on board,” said Dr Ayub Rose, who has a vast experience in immunisation while working with national and international organisations. He said polio vaccine was safe and Pakistan was on the brink of eradicating polio.

Shahina Maqbool adds from Islamabad: According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication, it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that two drops of the safe and effective polio vaccine are administered to all children during the currently ongoing nationwide door-to-door polio vaccination campaign.

So far in 2019, eight polio cases have been reported including two from Bannu, and one each from Karachi, Hangu, Waziristan, Lahore, Bajaur, and Khyber Tribal district.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the last two countries in the world that are still struggling to eradicate poliovirus transmission despite decades of untiring efforts and colossal funding.

In Pakistan’s case, it is pertinent to consider that the country has dense population slums growing at a tremendous pace (almost 20,000 kids born every day). Besides supplemental immunization done through door-to-door campaigns, reaching children with basic routine immunization is exceedingly important to not leave immunity gap for the virus to survive. The second big factor peculiar to Pakistan and Afghanistan is huge population movement within countries as well as across the borders. However, contrary to the situation till 2015, all Pakistani children are accessible now due to unprecedented support from civil and military security agencies. The country just needs to gain the momentum back.

Currently, the biggest programme priorities are to consistently reach all children that are being missed either because of parental misconception or gaps in programme operations; to effectively covering high-risk mobile children wherever they are; to improve routine immunization coverage to sustain the polio gains and prevent morbidity and mortality associated with other vaccine-preventable diseases; to synchronizing strategies, approaches and activities with Afghanistan including vaccination of all people at the border crossings to compensate for inaccessibility within Afghanistan; and to urgently shut down virus transmission in core reservoirs by implementing a package including improved basic health services, essential immunization, water and sanitation services, as well as interventions for malnutrition.

“Vaccinating all children in every campaign is important to attain full immunity against poliovirus,” said Prime Minister Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta, who believes in out-of-the-box solutions to control virus transmission. Fortunately, children who are vaccinated against polio multiple times are able to fight the virus back. The more doses of the polio vaccine a child receives, the higher the chances of escaping lifelong paralysis. Children who are not vaccinated against polio or have not received enough doses of the vaccine to fight off the virus are at a far greater risk of developing lifelong paralysis or even dying. “It is entirely safe to give multiple doses of the vaccine, in fact that is how the vaccine is designed. More doses will offer better protection against poliovirus, and that is why it is important that all children regardless of vaccination status are reached every time, during each vaccination round,” Babar added.