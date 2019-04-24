Russia’s Anzhi club risks closure

MOSCOW: Russian top-flight side Anzhi Makhachkala, the former club of Samuel Eto’o and Roberto Carlos, is on the verge of collapse, manager Magomed Adiyev has told

reporters.

The coach appealed to officials to help the club based in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan avoid bankruptcy, as they suffer from serious financial troubles. “The club is suffering, that’s putting it mildly, it’s dying,” Adiyev told a press conference after the club’s Russian Premier League defeat by Akhmat Grozny.

Russian media has reported that Anzhi’s debts have reached 250 million rubles ($4 million; 3.5 million euros) while club bosses have failed to find sponsors to resolve the situation.That means that the club may lose their professional licence in the near future.

Brazilian international great Roberto Carlos played for Anzhi from 2011-2012, while Cameroonian Eto’o played there from 2011-2013 as a member of the team managed by Dutchman Guus Hiddink, the former coach of Russia’s national team.“It doesn’t make Dagestan look good when we just go bankrupt without serious reasons... Such a club with traditions, which has had such famous players,” Adiyev added.