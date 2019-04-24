close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Team selection a tough job: Inzi

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq admitted that there is a lot of pressure in his role. “Everyone joins in the debate when it comes to selecting players for the team,” he said in a television interview. “A debate is held on two/three names. It’s not like that a new team is made every day.”

Answering a question regarding pressure in the team’s selection process, the chief selector stated that it happens and phone calls are made regarding the team selection. “Some of my acquaintances are upset with me over the team selection,” he added.

Inzamam said that the team selection process is a tough responsibility as the cricket board has to make important decisions, adding that he was not scared of any ‘phone calls’.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports