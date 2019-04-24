Team selection a tough job: Inzi

LAHORE: Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq admitted that there is a lot of pressure in his role. “Everyone joins in the debate when it comes to selecting players for the team,” he said in a television interview. “A debate is held on two/three names. It’s not like that a new team is made every day.”

Answering a question regarding pressure in the team’s selection process, the chief selector stated that it happens and phone calls are made regarding the team selection. “Some of my acquaintances are upset with me over the team selection,” he added.

Inzamam said that the team selection process is a tough responsibility as the cricket board has to make important decisions, adding that he was not scared of any ‘phone calls’.