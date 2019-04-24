Senior sports journalist Sarfraz grieved

LAHORE: The sister of sports editor ‘The News’, Lahore Sarfraz Ahmed, who is also President of Prince Club and mother of Azhar Masood, Sports Reporter ‘The Nation’ and Farhan Masood, has passed away on Tuesday.

Her funeral prayer was offered after Maghrib prayers at Jamia Masjid Madni behind Shalamar Gardens, Baghbanpura Lahore. And dua for the eternal peace of the departed soul will be offered after Asr prayers on Wednesday at Jamia Masjid Madni, Baghbanpura Lahore.

Messages of condolence for the departed soul kept flowing in. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti, DG sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, advisor to CM Malik Umer Farooq, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, MD Wasim Khan, COO Subhan Ahmed, officials of Sports Journalists Association of Lahore, Lahore region cricket, local clubs and cricket organizers extended their condolences.

They prayed that Almighty Allah may shower His blessings upon the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.