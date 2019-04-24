close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

PCB BoG misconduct case: Numan's lawyer challenges appointment of adjudicator

Sports

LAHORE: Hearing into the misconduct case against PCB Board of Governors member Numan Butt started under the supervision of adjudicator Justice R Fazal Chohan.

Numan’s lawyer Shaigan Ijaz challenged the appointment of adjudicator with a plea that PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani is party in this case so he cannot appoint the adjudicator. PCB legal advisor Tafazzal Rizvi while talking to media said that Numan is trying to escape the hearing that’s why he has raised objection on the appointment of adjudicator. He further stated that Mani is not party in the case as a complaint against Numan was filed by BoG member Asad Ali Khan. Numan is challenging the same constitution under which he was elected, he said. The next hearing of the case will take place on May 2.

