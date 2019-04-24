Uzbek rugby team to reach Lahore on 27th

LAHORE: Uzbekistan 15-side Rugby team will reach Lahore on Saturday, 27th April to play Asian Rugby Championship Div III-C 2019.

Chairman Pakistan Rugby Union Fawzi Khawaja informed that the Uzbek team will play two 15-side test matches here in Pakistan. Asian Rugby on the request of Pakistan allowed this Asian Rugby Championship for DIv III-C hosting here in Lahore in which Pakistan and Uzbek team will be playing two matches.

First match will be held on April 28 at Pakistan Rugby Academy Lahore Cantt at 4.00 pm. The second match of the series will be held on May 1 at Pakistan Rugby Academy Lahore cantt at 4.00 pm.

“It is a big occasion for Pakistan rugby. Our team camp concluded last week in which boys work really hard under the head coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik,” he said. Pakistan 15-side team has been named. Senior rugby player from Islamabad Kashif Khawaja has been named as captain.

The other players from Islamabad are: Hammad Safdar, Ali Khan, Dawood Shah, Ibraheem Khan and Mozeez Shah, From Wapada Saad Arif, Ali Shahid, Daud Gill, From Multan Khawar, DHA Sher Ali, LRFC Ahmed Waseem, Faisal Aslam, Saim, M Aqib and Sufian, Lahore Hawks M Waqas, M Afzaal, Muneeb Iftikhar, Ali Hyder, From Pakistan Army Nasir Mehmood, Shahid Mehmood, Waqar Younis, M Waqas, M Haroon, Zahid Iqbal, Israr Ahmed, Anjum Sajjad, Mumtaz Ahmed and Khalid Mehmood. Head Coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik, Manager M Abdullah and Physio Dr. Mohsin Aziz.