New Ittefaq clinch Ikramuddin Cricket title

LAHORE: New Ittefaq Club won the 7th Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket Tournament beating Ghaziabad Sports by five wickets here at Railways Allama Iqbal Institute ground.

ICC award-winning organiser Malik Sarwar, Baba Khurshid, Manzoor Ali Arif, Malik Kamran and Riazuddin were among the guests. Ghaziabad batting first gathered 197 for all in 31.2 overs. Kamran Ali, 52 and Gulfam Nazar 37 were their prominent batters. Naseerullah with three for 45, Ilyas two for 19 and Hamza two for 23 did the main damage.

In reply, New Ittefaq Club achieved the target for the loss of five wickets in 34 overs. Ahsan Abdullah 67 and Husnain 45 olayed the vital role in getting the score. Kamil Ali had two wickets for 35. Ahsan was named the players of the final. Ameer Hamza was player of tournament for his good bowling, Kamil was best batsman. Qaiser Waheed, Tanveer Abbas and Shakeel Anjum were the umpires while Ziauddin was scorer. Later MIan Javed former secretary Lahore cricket was the chief guest and gave prizes to the players.