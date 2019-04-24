116 golfers qualify for final round

LAHORE: 116 golfers, on Tuesday, have qualified for the final two rounds at the end of the second round in the four-round Professionals Golf competition of the Pakistan Golf Federation Qualifying School 2019-20 at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course and simultaneously at the Garrison Golf Course. The final two rounds will be held at the Garrison Golf Course.

Out of 252 golf professionals in the run for selection for the National Golf Circuit of Pakistan, 136 golfers failed to make the grade and stood weeded out, while 116 successful ones managed to stay in the race for selection. It was heartening to see 250 plus golfers of talent and ability seek eligibility and selection. Those who made the cut are players who came out with distinctive and noteworthy golf scores and this makes the horizon sparkling and aglow for golf development in Pakistan.

As regards performance of the players who made the cut, Raheel Ikram of Gujranwala stands out as the exceptional one. With two rounds scores of 68 and 74 and a total aggregate of 142, he surfaced as the leader at the end of two rounds and two rounds still to play. Another one who appears distinguished and eminent is Shahid Hanif of Gymkhana. His scores for the two rounds were 75 and 68 and a total aggregate score of 143. Placed in third slot is M. Akhter of Islamabad at an aggregate score of 144. The final two rounds of the PGF Qualifying Golf School will be contested at the Garrison Golf Course on 24th and 25th April.

Along with the selection for Professional Golfers category, also in progress was the selection for Senior professionals and Junior Professionals. In the race for selection in Senior Professionals, thirty five senior professionals attained selection and in Junior Professional Grade, 31 were selected. The top performers in Seniors category are Tahir Naseem (Gymkhana), M. Iqbal (Gymkhana) and Manzoor Ahmed (Gymkhana). And in Juniors Professional Section the leading three are M. Saqib (LGGC), Asad Khan (PAF) and Abdul Waheed (MTG). Dr Ali Haider of PGF is the Tournament Director of the PGF Golf Qualifying School Event.