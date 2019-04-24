close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
AFP
April 24, 2019

De Bruyne out of derby

Sports

AFP
April 24, 2019

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out of Wednesday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford by manager Pep Guardiola.

The Belgium midfielder suffered the latest of several injuries this season when he was forced off in the champions’ Premier League win at home to Tottenham on Saturday.Man City can move one point clear of title rivals Liverpool at the top of the table heading into their final three games of the season with victory over United.

