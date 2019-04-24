Arshad finishes sixth in Asian Athletics

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower and the 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist Arshad Nadeem failed to impress in the Asian Athletics Championships as he finished sixth in the final at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha late Monday night.

Mian Channu-born Arshad, who created a stir by lifting surprise bronze in the last year’s Asian Games in Indonesia with an 80.75m throw, recorded 78.55m in Doha to finish sixth out of 13 athletes who took part in the final. Arshad recorded 73.33m, 78.55m and 77.36m in his first three attempts before missing out the fourth. He inked 78.29m in his fifth throw before missing the sixth to finish with 78.55. Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Chao-Tsun (86.72m) lifted gold, India’s Shivpal Singh (86.23) took silver and Ryohei Arai of Japan clinched bronze with an 81.93m throw.

Meanwhile Olympian Mehboob Ali finished at the last eighth position out of eight contestants in the final of the 400m hurdles with 50.94 seconds timing. Similarly, young Sheroz Khan failed to qualify for the final when he finished at the 18th place in the high jump qualification round with a two-metre jump.

Sheroz ended ninth in Group A qualification round carrying 11 athletes. As many as 12 leading contestants had to make it to the final from the two groups, carrying 21 competitors. The qualifying standard had been set as 2.22m.