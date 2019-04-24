close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
AFP
April 24, 2019

Saudi Arabia executes 37 citizens for ‘terrorism’

World

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it executed 37 of its citizens on Tuesday after they were convicted of “terrorism” in the kingdom. The sentences were carried out in Riyadh, the Muslim holy cities of Makkah and Medina, central Qassim province and Eastern Province.The men were executed “for adopting terrorist and extremist thinking and for forming terrorist cells to corrupt and destabilise security”, a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency said.It said that one person was crucified after his execution, a punishment reserved for particularly serious crimes.

