Second quake strikes as Philippines hunts for survivors

PORAC: Philippine rescuers raced Tuesday to reach some two dozen people still feared buried under a building near Manila that collapsed a day earlier in a deadly earthquake, as a powerful second tremor hit the nation.

The US Geological Survey put the second quake — on the central island of Samar — at 6.4 magnitude, stronger than the one that wrought significant damage Monday near the capital in the north.

The latest quake sent terrified locals fleeing into the streets, with the authorities reporting 10 injuries — mostly from falling objects and one person who panicked and injured a leg jumping off a building. “No one started crying, but of course some panicked because it was really strong,” said Rey Estrobo, a supervisor at a hotel in Borongan town, near the epicentre.

At the same time, the toll in Monday’s quake rose to 16, with most of the fatalities in the worst-hit northern province of Pampanga, national disaster officials said.More than 100 others were injured by falling rubble on Monday, including in Manila, according to police.

However, initial reports indicated relatively minor destruction in Samar given the strength of Tuesday’s quake, which could be down to differences in ground composition.“The damage is more pronounced if the houses and buildings are built on a foundation of soft soil,” seismologist Myla Advincula told AFP, referring to Pampanga’s soft sediment.