Four arrested for dramatic heist at Tirana airport

TIRANA: Four people have been arrested over the Hollywood-style theft of several million euros of cash on the tarmac of Tirana’s airport, police said. The suspects, all residents of Albania and aged 25 to 38, have been charged with armed robbery and illegal possession of weapons, police said in a statement Monday evening. “During the checks carried out, police found evidence that will help the investigation” and “has been handed over to the prosecutor’s office,” the statement said. It did not specify when the group was taken into custody. The armed and masked gang gained access to the runway of the capital’s Mother Teresa airport on April 9 and stole money that was about to be loaded onto an Austrian Airlines flight and destined for a bank in Vienna. Police have not revealed the amount stolen but local media reports range from six to 10 million euros, whisked away in less than five minutes. One of the suspects, a known criminal cast by the media as the likely ring leader, was killed in a shootout with the police during a chase.