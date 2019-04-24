Kushner: Mideast plan to come after Ramazan

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said Tuesday he would present his long-awaited Middle East peace proposal around June and that it would include a “robust business plan” for the Palestinians. Kushner, speaking at a forum of Time magazine, said he had hoped to offer the proposal late last year but that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu then called elections and still needs time to form a coalition. “Once that’s done we’ll probably be in the middle of Ramazan, so we’ll wait until after Ramazan and then we’ll put our plan out,” said Kushner, a senior advisor to Trump, referring to the Muslim fasting month which ends in early June. Kushner’s impending plan has already been met with deep skepticism from the Palestinians, who say Trump cannot be an honest broker after he took the landmark step of recognizing bitterly disputed Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.