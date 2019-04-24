Pakistan team reaches London for England series, World Cup

LONDON: The Pakistan team arrived in London on Tuesday to take part in a bilateral series against England next month, followed by the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 starting from May 30, reports Geo News.

The World Cup squad, led by Sarfraz Ahmed, took off from Lahore in the early hours of Tuesday. Pakistan will play three warm-up matches before taking on joint-hosts England in a five-match one-day series and a Twenty20. The 1992 World Cup winners start their campaign against the West Indies in Nottingham on May 31. Pakistan have named two extra players in their squad for the five-match one-day series against England, with paceman Mohammad Amir and batsman Asif Ali in addition to the 15 for the World Cup.

The team has until May 23 to finalise its squad for the tournament. The Pakistan squad contains Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper and captain), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, and Shoaib Malik.