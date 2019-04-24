FM says Japan firms to be welcomed in all sectors

TOKYO: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is ready to welcome Japanese businesses in all sectors of the economy and offered them to benefit from Special Economic Zones (SEZs) so they can cater not only to the local market but also the markets of the wider region.

The foreign minister expressed these views during a meeting with Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso here on Tuesday. Qureshi also praised Japan’s role as the premier development partner of Pakistan.

While conveying a special message, greetings and well wishes for the people and government of Japan on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qureshi reiterated the invitation for Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Pakistan.

Aso noted there existed immense potential to further mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. He assured Qureshi of his government’s continued support to contribute to enhance trade and investment possibilities for Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides held in-depth discussions on the entire gamut of Pakistan-Japan bilateral relations and deliberated on the various possibilities of deepening existing ties in diverse areas. They also exchanged views on the current developments in the region and reaffirmed their commitment to promote the goals of peace and prosperity of the region.