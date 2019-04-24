60pc of reported crimes not fully probed: Hopkins

MANCHESTER: About 60 per cent of reported crimes are “screened out” and not fully investigated, the chief constable of Greater Manchester Police has said.

In an interview with BBC Radio Manchester, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the force did not have enough officers and had to prioritise crimes. He said: “If you are a victim of serious crime we are really good at dealing with that still and we are still rated as outstanding by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary.” Hopkins said about 1,000 crimes were recorded a day across Greater Manchester and around 60 per cent were screened out after very basic investigations were undertaken. He said although there had been a rise in police funding from council tax, 80 per cent of the force’s budget was made up of grants.”