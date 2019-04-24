12 arrested in KP after polio vaccine rumours

PESHAWAR/BANNU: The Peshawar police on Tuesday booked a dozen persons for spreading rumours about anti-polio vaccination.

“Not a single person of the gang that bear malice and staged drama by spreading rumours about anti-polio vaccine in the provincial capital would be spared and all of them have to be arrested,” PM’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta told media persons.

Atta said he had been in contact with the Peshawar police chief to bring all the responsible elements to book and so far cases had been registered against 12 persons.Meanwhile, Badhber police booked two persons for allegedly staging protest against ongoing anti-polio campaign. The police said an accused, Nazar Muhammad, was arrested the previous night and raids had been intensified against other persons who damaged public property in violent protest against the polio vaccination. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said on Tuesday panic against polio vaccination was created in Peshawar under a planned conspiracy and responsible person behind the drama had been arrested.

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar, Yousafzai said the rumour was first spread from a private school and soon it engulfed the whole city.

A large number of children were brought to different hospitals of Peshawar district in a single day which caused a lot of panic and concern among city dwellers and parents, Shaukat added. However, he continued, media played a very positive and mature role and uncovered the whole conspiracy besides exposing the person behind it.

He said the police were investigating the whole issue and soon the persons who set a Basic Health Unit (BHU) ablaze would be identified and action would be taken against them.