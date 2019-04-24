US sanctions over Iran oil will ‘intensify Mideast turmoil’

BEIJING: China warned on Tuesday that the US decision to impose sanctions on buyers of Iranian oil will “intensify turmoil” in the Middle East and in the international energy market.

The White House announced on Monday it was calling an end to six-month waivers that had exempted several countries — including major importer China — from unilateral US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

“China firmly opposes the US implementation of unilateral sanctions and its so-called long-armed jurisdiction,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing. “The relevant move by the United States will intensify the turmoil in the Middle East and the turmoil in the international energy market.”

In seeking to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero, the Trump administration is targeting the country’s top revenue earner in its latest no-holds-barred move to crush the economy and scale back the clerical regime’s influence. Eight governments were initially given the six-month reprieve on oil sanctions that had been imposed last year by the United States. The exemption will now end on May 2. Greece, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan — have already ended or heavily reduced their purchases from Iran.

The other three are China, India and Turkey, with Ankara vowing to defy the US demands. For its part, China will “continue to work in order to safeguard the lawful and legitimate rights of Chinese companies,” Geng said.

Japan’s Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that Tokyo hopes to “exchange opinions with related Japanese firms and discuss necessary actions to avoid (negative) impact on energy supply in Japan.”

India’s Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted to Twitter that New Delhi would receive “additional supplies from other major oil producing countries,” adding that refineries were “fully prepared” to meet the national demand for petrol ,diesel and other petroleum products.

Meanwhile, world oil prices struck fresh 2019 peaks on Tuesday, boosting energy shares prices. Crude futures extended Monday’s sharp rally, which was triggered by the US crackdown on Iranian oil exports.

Brent North Sea crude reached $74.70 per barrel on Tuesday, the highest point since early November. WTI hit a similar near six-month high at $66.19 per barrel. “UK markets have returned from their long break with solid gains for the FTSE 100, led by strength in oil stocks thanks to the surge in crude prices over the past 24 hours,” noted Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group. Brent had rallied more than two dollars per barrel on Monday and WTI jumped $1.70.