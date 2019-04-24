Attacks were retaliation for NZ atrocities: SL minister

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s state minister of defence has said the Easter attack on churches, hotels and other sites in the South Asian nation was “carried out in retaliation” for the shooting massacre at two New Zealand mosques last month, according to a statement.

The minister, Ruwan Wijewardene, told parliament the government possessed information that the series of bombings in and outside of Colombo that killed more than 300 people were carried out “by an Islamic fundamentalist group” in response to the Christchurch attacks.

He did not provide evidence of explain the source of the information. Wijewardene blamed “weakness” within Sri Lanka’s security apparatus for failing to prevent the nine bombings at churches, luxury hotels and other sites.

“By now it has been established that the intelligence units were aware of this attack and a group of responsible people were informed about the impending attack,” he said. “However, this information has been circulated among only a few officials.”

As Sri Lanka’s leaders wrangled the aftermath of an apparent homegrown militant attack and massive intelligence failure, security was heightened on Tuesday for a national day of mourning and the military was employing powers to make arrests it last used when the devastating civil war ended in 2009.

The six near-simultaneous attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels and three related blasts later Sunday were the South Asian island nation’s deadliest violence in a decade. Wijewardene said the death toll from the attack now stood at 321 people, with 500 wounded.

Among the 40 people arrested on suspicion of links to the bombings were the driver of a van allegedly used by the suicide bombers and the owner of a house where some of them lived. Heightened security was evident an international airport outside the capital where security personnel walked explosive-sniffing dogs and checked car boots and questioned drivers on roads nearby.

Police also ordered that anyone leaving a parked car unattended on the street must put a note with their phone number on the windscreen, and post officers were not accepting pre-wrapped parcels. A block on most social media since the attacks has left a vacuum of information, fuelling confusion and giving little reassurance the danger had passed. Even after an overnight curfew was lifted, the streets of central Colombo were mostly deserted on Tuesday and shops closed as armed soldiers stood guard.

The office of New Zealand’s prime minister said she was aware of the comments linking Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings to the mosque attacks in Christchurch, though it has not “seen any intelligence upon which such an assessment might be based”. Jacinda Ardern’s office also added that it understood “the Sri Lankan investigation into the attack is in its early stages”.