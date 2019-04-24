Pak Navy successfully test fires cruise missile

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy successfully test fired an indigenously-developed cruise missile in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday.

The impressive display of firepower was conducted by the Pakistan Navy’s fast attack craft (missile).The cruise missile has anti-ship missile and land attack capability, said the Navy’s media wing in a press release.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat witnessed the live firing onboard a Pakistan Navy ship. The missile accurately hit its target on land, signifying the impressive capabilities of the indigenous missile system.

The successful live weapon firing has once again demonstrated the credible firepower of the Pakistan Navy and the impeccable level of indigenisation in high-tech weaponry achieved by Pakistan’s defence industry. This is a clear manifestation of the government’s resolve to achieve self-reliance in this field.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chief of Naval Staff expressed his utmost

satisfaction on the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy fleet and commended the efforts of all those involved in achieving this significant milestone successfully.

He emphasised the need to capitalise on indigenous defence capabilities. He also reaffirmed the resolve of the Pakistan Navy to ensure seaward defence and safeguard national maritime interests at all costs. He also appreciated the efforts made by the engineers and researchers in making the project a success.