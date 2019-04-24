Shutdown in IHK against ill treatment to Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD: The entirety of Indian held Kashmir (IHK) shut down on Tuesday as Kashmiris protested the Indian government’s treatment of ailing Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, who was in National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) custody in New Delhi.

The call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), reported the Kashmir Media Service. The strike was also observed in protest of India’s ongoing aggression against resistance leaders, activists, businessmen, trade union leaders and relatives of resistance leaders by the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate.

All shops were closed while traffic was off the roads in all the major cities and towns of the valley. As Kashmiri mosques sounded the alarm of Malik’s deteriorating health, people in Maisuma took to the streets and staged anti-India protests.

The shutdown took place as voting was carried out in held Kashmir’s Islamabad district for the third stage of India’s Lok Sabha constituency. Residents in most parts of the district in South Kashmir largely stayed indoors, an official said.

Voting in Kulgam district will be held on April 29 while Pulwama and Shopian districts will go to the polls on May 6. The JRL has called for Kashmiris to boycott the forthcoming polling and asked people to observe a complete shutdown.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities booked two more youth under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in district Islamabad. They were taken to Jammu’s Kot Bhalwal Jail. A police officer claimed the youth were booked over their involvement in anti-India and pro-freedom activities. The detainees family members refuted the police claims and said the youths were innocent.

In a separate incident, Indian troops thrashed several youths in district Shopian. The youths were thrashed and injured during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by the Indian Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group at the Avend-Rawalpora area of the district.

One of the youths was taken to District Hospital Shopian for treatment. Locals told reporters that the Indian troops barged inside houses and confiscated dozens of mobile phones while attacking several youths which resulted in one person sustaining grave injuries.—