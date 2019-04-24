Opposition slams PM’s comments on Iran border attacks

LAHORE: Members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) took strong exception on Tuesday to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s reported acknowledgment on Monday that terrorists used Pakistan’s soil to stage attacks on neighbouring Iran.

In a tweet, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said: “Vilifying and defaming your own country on foreign soil, sitting with foreign leaders, does not find a parallel in the national and diplomatic history. Imagine what the Iranian leadership would be thinking!”

On the floor of the National Assembly, PPP leader and former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar also strongly criticised the Prime Minister’s “slip of the tongue” in Tehran, saying an elected Prime Minister “has made us a laughing stock in front of everyone”, Geo News quoted her as saying.

In response, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said only half of the Premier’s sentence was being repeated and taken out of context. “It was a slip of the tongue. The Prime Minister wanted to say Germany and France and not Germany and Japan,” she insisted.

“The next part of his sentence was that those who killed people in Ormara came from Iran,” she said. “The entire sentence should be heard. If we want to eliminate terrorism we need to first tackle the banned organisations on both sides of the border. Both Iran and Pakistan need to tackle them.”

Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed hit back at the PPP, saying: “Husain Haqqani was appointed as foreign minister by your party and look at him now speaking against you.” During Saeed’s address, the opposition started chanting “go baby go” and tore copies of the agenda.

Later, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted Khan had referred to financial and economic cooperation among the states in Tehran but the opposition was trying to use it for political point-scoring which was highly regrettable.