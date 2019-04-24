Mini-reshuffle for May after int’l development minister quits

LONDON: International development minister Lord Bates has resigned from the government, forcing Prime Minister Theresa May into the latest of a long series of changes to her administration.

The Tory peer offered his resignation last year after turning up late for a parliamentary appearance, but it was refused by May. There was no immediate explanation for his decision to go now.

A former Downing Street aide to David Cameron, Baroness Sugg, has been appointed junior minister in the Department for International Development, moving from the Department for Transport. Her place at the DFT is taken by Baroness Vere of Norbiton. Both continue to serve as whips in the House of Lords.

Meanwhile Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack has been promoted within the whip’s office and Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman has been appointed an assistant government whip. Lord Bates was Conservative MP for Langbaurgh from 1992-97 and was given a life peerage in 2008. He was made a minister in the Home Office in 2014, but resigned two years later in order to undertake a 2,000-mile trek for charity in South America.

He returned to government after the walk as minister of state for international development in October 2016. Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “I would like to personally thank Baroness Sugg for all of her hard work since she became aviation minister in 2017.

“She has built close relationships across the aviation sector and achieved a huge amount during her time at the department, including the introduction of tough new laws on drones, helping to secure the support of both Houses for a third runway at Heathrow and encouraging companies to do more to bring women into the aviation sector.

“I have no doubt she will be equally successful in her new position at DfID and I look forward to welcoming Baroness Vere to the department, who will bring a wealth of experience from her time in both the education sector and the House of Lords.”