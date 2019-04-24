Two die in Kohistan jeep plunge

Two persons drowned when a jeep plunged into the Indus River in Jigal area of Lower Kohistan on Tuesday.

“The divers who rushed to the scene after the accident fished out bodies from the river after putting in hectic efforts for hours.

These were shifted to the nearby hospital,” said Mohammad Nawaz, the head of the special branch in Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan.

The vehicle was on its way to Koshal village from Jigal bazaar when the driver while negotiating a sharp turn lost control over steering and it plunged into the river. The dead were identified as Wilayat Noor and Mohammad Inam, residents of Jigal.