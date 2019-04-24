close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
April 24, 2019

Brother of Prof Rasheed Khalid dies

Islamabad

 
April 24, 2019

Islamabad: ‘Qul’ ceremony of Abdul Hameed, the elder brother of Rasheed Khalid, former faculty member of Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Quaid-i-Azam University, and contributor of ‘The News’, was held in Walton, Lahore, on Monday, says a press release.

Abdul Hameed, 81, had come to Lahore from Multan and was suffering from diabetes and bone fracture. He breathed his last on Saturday evening and was buried at Kalima Chowk Graveyard on Sunday. He is survived by three sons and two daughters.

