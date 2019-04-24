‘Budget cut to stifle higher education’

LAHORE: The representatives of Academic Staff Associations (ASAs) of various universities while condemning federal government’s move to slash higher education budget by 50 percent demanded the government allocate funds to Higher Education Commission (HEC) as it required.

Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar, University of Engineering and Technology’s Teaching Staff Association (UET-TSA) President Dr Amanat Ali Bhatti, Government College University’s ASA (GCU-ASA) President Dr Hamid Mukhtar, who is also Punjab chapter president of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) and senior faculty members participated in the press conference held at Punjab University Club here Tuesday.

Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar said recent news regarding 50 percent cut in the higher education budget had caused grave concern to the academic fraternity in particular, and other segments of the society at large.

PUASA president Dr Mumtaz said that against the estimated requirement of Rs103.550 billion for higher education sector, the government had allocated a recurring grant of only Rs58.50 billion as per Indicative Budgetary Ceilings (IBCs) for fiscal year 2019-20.

Dr Amanat Ali Bhatti said the PTI during its election campaign had announced imposing educational emergency while it had actually put higher education on ventilator.