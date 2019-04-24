close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
April 24, 2019

Under-training civil servants

April 24, 2019

LAHORE: A delegation of under-training civil servants from Civil Services Academy called on CCPO Lahore BA Nasir here on Tuesday. SSP Admin Muntazir Mehdi was also present during the meeting. On arrival at CCPO office, the young officers were welcomed by the staff. The CCPO stressed the trainee civil servants to constantly concentrate on capacity building in professional life.

