LAHORE: A delegation of under-training civil servants from Civil Services Academy called on CCPO Lahore BA Nasir here on Tuesday. SSP Admin Muntazir Mehdi was also present during the meeting. On arrival at CCPO office, the young officers were welcomed by the staff. The CCPO stressed the trainee civil servants to constantly concentrate on capacity building in professional life.
