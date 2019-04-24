Lightning kills woman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GHALANAI: A woman was killed when lightning struck a house in Baizai Sub-division in Mohmand tribal district on Tuesday, sources said. The lightning hit the house of Sanobar in Shandra in Baizai subdivision, killing his wife on the spot. In another incident, the roof of the house of one Lal Muhammad collapsed.
