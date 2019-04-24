close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
Lightning kills woman

GHALANAI: A woman was killed when lightning struck a house in Baizai Sub-division in Mohmand tribal district on Tuesday, sources said. The lightning hit the house of Sanobar in Shandra in Baizai subdivision, killing his wife on the spot. In another incident, the roof of the house of one Lal Muhammad collapsed.

