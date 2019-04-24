Sindh reduces 99pc polio cases since 2014

SUKKUR: The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Sindh has launched a campaign all over the province to eradicate the fatal virus. Talking to The News, the EOC Sindh Coordinator, Umar Farooq Bullo said there is an over 99 per cent reduction in cases after the anti polio vaccination programme in Sindh was initiated in 2014. Bullo said the repeated vaccination is vital for polio eradication and there is no harm to that. However, he said we are still facing refusals by the parents. He advised the parents to ensure vaccination of their children to save them from handicap. The EOC coordinator said he has directed all the stakeholders to ensure vaccination in all villages, towns and cities as well as far flung areas.