close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

PU book fair postponed over security concerns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has announced to postpone the annual book fair, scheduled to be held from April 25-27. Sources said the government on Tuesday barred the PU administration from holding the book fair because of security concerns. The university administration had spent a huge amount on advertising of the book fair by putting up flexes and banners across the university. The administration had also started installing tents for bookstalls. A spokesperson for PU said the university has decided to postpone the book fair until further orders due to security concerns.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan