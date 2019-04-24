PU book fair postponed over security concerns

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has announced to postpone the annual book fair, scheduled to be held from April 25-27. Sources said the government on Tuesday barred the PU administration from holding the book fair because of security concerns. The university administration had spent a huge amount on advertising of the book fair by putting up flexes and banners across the university. The administration had also started installing tents for bookstalls. A spokesperson for PU said the university has decided to postpone the book fair until further orders due to security concerns.