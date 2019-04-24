close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Two polio team members injured in Lahore attack

National

LAHORE: A man attacked a polio team and injured its two members in the Shadbagh police limits here on Tuesday. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him. The victims have been identified as Luqman and Idress. The accused was identified as Abdullah of Bambay Jhuggian, Amir Road. The injured were shifted to hospital. People of the area had captured the accused and handed over him to the police. Further investigation is under way.

