‘Family planning services being improved in Punjab’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col (R) Hashim Dogar has said Population Welfare Department is working on different ADP schemes to make family planning services better and to approach more couples. He said the scheme regarding franchising of clinical services had been approved during fiscal year 2018-19. He was talking with party workers at his office.

The minister told the workers that Punjab government was very serious towards the problem of increasing population and paying special attention towards the projects of population control. He said 120 million rupees have been allocated for franchising of clinical services that would be helpful in provision of family planning services. The minister also talked about the scheme related to e-registration of eligible couples. Almost 70.300 million rupees have been allocated for this programme, he added.

He said a special monitoring system had been devised to improve the working of employees and monitoring because negligence in delivering of services cannot be tolerated in any case.