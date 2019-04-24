close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
April 24, 2019

Lawyers strike in TT Singh enters second day

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: The lawyers of Kamalia Tehsil Bar Association continued their strike for the second day demanding declaration of Kamalia a new district. Addressing the lawyers, Bar president Rana Riaz Ahmad and secretary general Chaudhry Khalid Rafiq Bhutta said Kamalia was the biggest tehsil of Toba Tek Singh district and it should be made a district.

