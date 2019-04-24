close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

CDA’s anti-encroachment drive continues

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Islamabad: CDA on Tuesday eradicated eight depots of building construction material and removed 10 dumper loads of the items being stored at these sites.

The spokesman for the CDA said that this anti-encroachment drive will continue till the time all encroachments are removed in line with the directions issued by the SC. Besides removing the building construction depots, the teams of Enforcement Directorate carried out operation against illegal structures, especially workshops in Sector F-10. During this operation in F-10 it removed at least four truck loads of encroachment material, including workshop tools were confiscated.

In Sector G-8, three trucks-loads of encroachment material were confiscated. In yet another similar operation conducted in Markaz I-10 encroachments established in the verandas and footpaths by vendors were removed and five trucks-loads of encroachment material was confiscated which was later shifted to CDA store.

