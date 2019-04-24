Sterling calls for nine-point racism penalty

LONDON: Raheem Sterling has called for clubs whose fans racially abuse players to be hit with a nine-point penalty, saying current punishments meant the issue was “nowhere near being sorted” by football authorities.

The Manchester City forward has become increasingly outspoken on racism in football, having received abuse on the pitch while playing for both his club and on England duty. Recently, he cupped his hans to his ears in response to derogatory chants from Montenegro fans while playing for England last month.

Now Sterling has become one of the signatories to a manifesto published in Tuesday’s edition of Britain’s The Times newspaper calling for more black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people in positions of power within football.

“When I was a boy growing up in London, going to school and playing football, I didn’t know what racist abuse was because I never suffered any,” Sterling wrote in The Times. “So it seems crazy that, in 2019, I feel the need to write a piece in a newspaper calling for radical changes to the game that I love.”

Sterling said punishment for racist abuse should start with an automatic nine-point deduction for clubs and three games behind closed doors rather than the current system of fines, which he said were an insufficient deterrent.

“Small fines do no damage to clubs and countries, but one group of people who do have the money to make them take notice are sponsors. The next time that a club or governing body fails to act appropriately against racism, I would love to see that company pull its money out and make a moral stand.”