Former Liverpool great visits city

KARACHI: Former Liverpool legend Ian Rush on Tuesday inspired Lyari’s young footballers with his presence.
It was a rare visit of the high-profile footballer to the region.Rush was extended a great reception at the Captain Emad Academy.He said that for football development there was always need to prepare the coaches.Rush is also expected to open a foundation in Pakistan. He had landed in Lahore the other day.
