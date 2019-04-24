close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Former Liverpool great visits city

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

KARACHI: Former Liverpool legend Ian Rush on Tuesday inspired Lyari’s young footballers with his presence.

It was a rare visit of the high-profile footballer to the region.Rush was extended a great reception at the Captain Emad Academy.He said that for football development there was always need to prepare the coaches.Rush is also expected to open a foundation in Pakistan. He had landed in Lahore the other day.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports