Arshad finishes sixth in Asian Athletics C’ships

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower and 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist Arshad Nadeem failed to impress in the Asian Athletics Championships as he finished sixth in the final at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha late Monday night.

Mian Channu-born Arshad, who won bronze in the last year’s Asian Games in Indonesia with a throw of 80.75m, recorded 78.55m in Doha, finishing sixth among 13 athletes who took part in the final.

Arshad recorded 73.33m, 78.55m and 77.36m in his first three attempts before missing the fourth. He inked 78.29m in his fifth throw before missing the sixth. Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Chao-Tsun (86.72m) won gold, India’s Shivpal Singh (86.23) took silver and Ryohei Arai of Japan clinched bronze with a throw of 81.93m.

Meanwhile, Olympian Mehboob Ali finished last (eighth) in the final of the 400m hurdles with 50.94 seconds timing. Young Sheroz Khan failed to qualify for the final when he finished 18th in the high jump qualification round with a two-metre jump. Sheroz ended ninth in Group A qualification round carrying 11 athletes. The qualifying standard for final had been set as 2.22m.