Rashid expects PCB leadership to resolve dispute amicably

KARACHI: Former Test and ODI fast bowler Rashid Khan is hopeful that PCB administration would be successful in tackling the domestic cricket issues, which have emerged because of differences between the Governing Board members and PCB management.

He told ‘The News’ on Sunday said that the dispute was bad for the country’s cricket, particularly because it comes just before the World Cup. He said he expected PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and MD Wasim Khan to resolve the matters and put the cricket on the right track.

Rashid said that it would be in the great interest of the game that both PCB and Governing Board members resolve the issues amicably and direct their attention to Pakistan’s performance in the World Cup.

He questioned why some GB members raised questions about the appointment of Wasim when they had agreed to his posting in the previous meeting. Rashid expressed concerns over the ailment of Shadab Khan due to which he would not be able to participate in the series against England. He said leg spin bowling was Pakistan’s important weapon in ODIs. “Besides, he bats well,” he added.

He was of the view that five ODIs against England would fine tune the team and help the management decide how to use the players in the big event.

Rashid, who coached Chinese cricket team for around a decade, said that the selection of the players for each match of World Cup should be decided keeping in view the conditions in England.

He further said that practice matches against counties would also help players maintain their form and fitness and get used to the weather there. Rashid said that the team was balanced and a good blend of senior and young players. “It is up to the team management how they utilise the players,” he added.