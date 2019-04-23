Mehboob falters in Asian C’ship semi-finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s ace athlete Mehboob Ali failed to impress in the 400m race when he finished eighth in the semi-finals of the Asian Championship at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Monday.

Having done well in the first round, Olympian Mehboob recorded 47.61 seconds timing to end eighth out of eight competitors. Mehboob did well in the 400m hurdles as he clocked 50.40 seconds to qualify for the semi-finals.

Overall in heats, carrying 18 athletes, Attock-born Mehboob finished eighth. In the men’s 100m, Pakistan’s emerging sprinter Uzair Rehman failed to qualify for the semi-finals. Uzair, who was picked in Pakistan’s squad after having impressed in the National Athletics Championships, clocked 10.77, his season’s best, but it was not enough for him to advance to the pre-finals. He finished at the sixth place out of eight contestants who featured in his heat in the first round.