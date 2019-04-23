Navy dismiss Omar Associates for 194 in Patron’s Trophy

KARACHI: Left-arm spinner Fawad Khan claimed five wickets to enable Navy to dismiss Omar Associates for only 194 in their first innings on the first day of their three-day third round Pool A fixture of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II here at NBP Sports Complex on Monday.

Fawad claimed 5-68, while Raza-ul-Hasan captured 3-45 as Navy prevented the group leaders Omar Associates from posting a good total. Fahadis Bukhari top-scored for Omar Associates with 68 which he made off 165 balls. He struck nine fours.

Arsalan Bashir chipped in with 44 which included six fours and one six. In response, Navy were 64-3 at stumps. In the other game of the same group, here at UBL Sports Complex, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) were all out for 226 in their first innings against Haideri Traders.

Asher Qureshi struck 70 off 86 balls, hammering 13 fours. Ashfaq Ahmed managed 29. Spinner Jalat Khan got 6-62, while Mohammad Ibrahim claimed 3-47. Haideri Traders, in reply, were 122-6 at stumps with Mohammad Usman making 35. Mirza Ahsan (6-51) got all the wickets.

In a Pool B clash, at Rana Naveed Academy Sheikhupura, Candyland were all out for 250 in their first innings against Higher Education Commission (HEC). Tayyab Riaz scored 83 off 96 balls, striking eight fours and one six. Babar Ali remained not out on 61 which came off 73 balls and had seven fours and three sixes. Asfand Mehran got 5-63, while Fahad Usman captured 2-20.

HEC, in response, were 146-1 with Fahad Usman making 81 not out off off 79 balls, hitting ten glorious fours. At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Ghani Glass were bowled out for 299 in their first innings by Port Qasim Authority (PQA). Zeeshan Ashraf scored 94 off 151 balls and had 13 fours. Tayyab Tahir chipped in with 91 off 81 balls, smacking eight fours and four sixes. Shahbaz Javed scored 60 and Yousuf Babar made 51. PQA were 12-1 in response, at close.

At Army Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi, Army perished for 200 against PIA with Shoaib Khan scoring 82 and Haseeb-ur-Rehman making 43. Tahir Khan got 5-62. PIA were 105-2, in response, at close. Umair Khan got 2-47.

At Diamond Ground, Islamabad, PAF were bowled out for 116 by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with Ali Malik scoring 30. Mohammad Ilyas picked 4-41 and Hamza Nadeem got 3-11. SBP, in response, reached 161-3 to take a good lead. Syed Saad Ali belted unbeaten 46 with seven fours. Mohammad Shahzad claimed 3-18.

In a Pool D game, at Railways Stadium, Lahore, K-Electric were folded for 295 by Railways in their first innings with Nasir Nawaz hitting 95 and Umair Bin Yousuf making 68. Hamza Nazar got 5-88 and Muhammad Rameez claimed 3-66.

Railways were 88-3 in response at close.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) perished for 150 in their first innings against Sabir’s Poultry with Shah Ali Zafar scoring 91. Ghulam Rehman picked 5-49. Sabir’s Poultry, in response, conceded lead as they perished for 84 with Test cricketer Imran Nazir scoring 32. Babar Rehman and Husbaan Javed got four wickets each.