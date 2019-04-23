Free-medical camp

BARA: More than 200 patients were examined at a free medical camp set up in the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Torkham in Landikotal tehsil.

The welfare activity was organised under the auspices of the National Logistic Cell (NLC) at Torkham.

The people, including women and children from Bacha Mena and the adjacent areas of Torkham border, thronged the free medical camp and were examined freely by qualified doctors and provided free medicines.