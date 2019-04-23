Most-wanted criminal arrested

ABBOTTABAD: The police in a successful raid arrested a most-wanted criminal who was booked in almost six high profile cases of murder and theft.

Sajid alias Khan was wanted in connection with the murder case of Union Nazim of Bandi Mera Jamil Abbasi.

Giving details of the cases, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Abbas Majeed Marwat, said that Sajid was wanted in case registered in Bagnother Police Station under 324/34 dated 07/01/2017, FIR 22 u/s 56/34 dated 12/2/2017, FIR 34 U/S 324/34 dated 5/2/217, FIR 85 U/S 302 dated 20/5/2017, FIR 233 U/S 302/109/34 dated 30/7/2018, FIR 299 U/S 302 dated 13/9/2018, FIR 20 U/S 380/34/411 PPC dated 2017 and FIR 338 U/S 506 PPC dated 17/2/2018.

He had also issued life threats to moharrir of Bagnother Police Station and others. The DPO was accompanied by SP Headquarters Qamar Hayat and DSP Galiyat.