FO asks Modi...: N-brinkmanship needs to be discouraged

ISLAMABAD: In response to reckless hysteria regarding India’s nuclear threat being built up by Prime Minister Modi for political point-scoring and ignoring direct threats to regional stability, Pakistan on Monday cautioned that such ‘nuclear brinksmanship needs to be discouraged’.

Of late Modi has taken to boasting about India’s nuclear capability where lately he said that nuclear assets were not “fireworks kept for Diwali celebrations”, while Indian missiles would be used for a “night of murder” against Pakistan.

“These remarks are highly unfortunate and irresponsible. Such rhetoric for short-term political and electoral gains, with complete disregard to its effects on strategic stability in South Asia is regrettable and against norms of responsible nuclear behaviour”, the Foreign Office said in reaction.

Specific comments in Modi’s latest speeches were focused upon where the Foreign Office pointed to reference to the night of Feb 27, 2019 and the missile related threat from India as ‘Qatal ki Raat’ (the night of murder).

“It clearly contradicts the position of Indian officials, who had tried to give an impression that there were no such plans of India and instead had blamed Pakistan for ‘whipping up war hysteria”, said the statement.

Pakistan says that such nuclear brinksmanship needs to be discouraged.

“It is in the interest of the region that both countries resume dialogue and discuss confidence building and restraint measures for the long-term strategic stability in South Asia”, added the statement.

Seperately, Pakistan strongly condemned the continuing incarceration and deteriorating health of Yasin Malik, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), since Feb 22, 2019, on trumped up charges.

Mr Malik, was arrested earlier under the draconian Public Safety Law and despite his critically worsening health was shifted to the notorious Tihar Jail.

“Despite his serious ill health and in violation of legal rights, ethics and norms, his family, who were informed after considerable delay, has not been permitted to meet him. Given the previous history of the Indian government’s mistreatment and violation of human rights of Kashmiri leaders, frequently subjecting them to torture and imprisoning them under fabricated charges due to their political beliefs”, the Foreign Office noted.

His incarceration is yet another link in the series of steps taken by India to continue its intensified oppression of the Kashmiri people struggling for the realisation of the legitimate right to self-determination.

“Indian draconian laws, including the Public Safety Act, which are in blatant violation of fundamental human rights, which grant immunity to Indian occupation forces to operate with impunity, to arrest (up to two years without trial) and kill innocent Kashmiris, without any fear of prosecution, have also been strongly criticised by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UK All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group”, added the statement.

Coercive Indian measures and brutalities against Kashmiris in IHK will not change the universally accepted reality of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, but will only aggravate the situation. “We expect the Government of India will ensure the wellbeing of Mr Malik, including provision of adequate health care and call upon the international community to impress upon India to desist from such inhuman actions, abolish draconian laws like PSA and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which perpetuate Indian atrocities in IHK, stop harassing and victimising the Kashmiris in IHK and expedite the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” demanded the Foreign Office.